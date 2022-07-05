NutriBullet’s powerful 1700W Rx Blender with soup cycle back at 2022 low of $80 (Reg. $118+)

Amazon is now offering the NutriBullet Rx Blender for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $160 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this model has more typically fetched around $118 at Amazon in 2022 and is now matching the lowest price we have tracked there all year. This is a sort of larger and more powerful 1700-watt blender that comes in the form-factor of one of those personal-sized options. Designed for nutrient extraction, it can handle everything from your daily protein shakes and smoothies to far more robust meal preparations, puréed warm soups, and more with a bonus heated blend cycle. Alongside the stainless steel blade assembly, it includes a 45-ounce cup with handle, 34-ounce super blast pitcher with a vented cap, a pair of stay-fresh re-sealable lids, a blade cleaning brush, and more. Head below for additional details.

If a less powerful personal model will do the trick for you, score the Mueller Ultra Bullet Blender. This one sells for $20 Prime shipped and will save you significantly more than the NutriBullet Rx Blender. Just don’t expect it be nearly as powerful or quite as versatile in terms of its applications.

But if its a high-end, pro-grade model you’re looking to invest in that could last for several years to come, dive into the Vitamix summer sale. This ongoing annual event is delivering up to $100 in savings on the brand’s beloved blender solutions and you can get all of the details on that right here. Just be sure top also scope out the blenders live in Amazon’s latest Ninja sale starting from $70 as well.

NutriBullet Rx Blender features:

Extract the nutrients in your food for a healthier diet with this NutriBullet RX countertop blender. The powerful 1700W motor with hands-free technology breaks down tough ingredients easily, while the heating function lets you serve soups and sauces at the optimum temperature. This NutriBullet RX countertop blender features two dishwasher-safe cups for easier cleaning.

