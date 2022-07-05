Apple charges $90 for SanDisk’s 256GB iPhone and iPad Flash Drive Go that’s now down at $58

Amazon is now offering the SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go for iPhone and iPad at $57.99 shipped. Regularly $90 via the official Apple Store, it more typically fetches $65 on Amazon where it is now matching the 2022 low. This handy dual flash drive delivers Lightning and USB connectivity making it a particularly notable addition to your iPhone and iPad kit. It can help to free up space on your device, allowing for simple transfers directly from your smart gear to a USB system with 256GB of onboard capacity. You can even “shoot videos directly onto the iXpand Drive (video first records to internal iPhone storage before automatically moving to iXpand Drive).” Password protection and the dual-purpose swiveling design with a keyring hole round out the feature list. Head below for more details.

An obvious lower-cost solutions comes by way of the 64GB or 128GB models that start from $33.50 shipped on Amazon. The specs and feature list are essentially the same with the lower-capacity solutions, just with less total memory.

Alongside this ongoing price drop on Samsung’s latest USB-C flash drive at $12, Amazon kicked off a brand new Samsung SSD and storage this morning. Featuring solid price drops on some of its new microSD solutions, you’ll also find a new all-time low waiting on its touch-enabled portable T7 SSD. Starting from $20 Prime shipped, you can browse through all fo those offers in this morning’s coverage.

SanDisk 256GB iXpand Flash Drive Go features:

Easily free up space on your iPhone (iPhone 5, iPhone 5c, iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone X, iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, iPhone XR, iPad Air, iPad mini, iPad mini 4, iPad Pro, iPad with Retina display, iPod 5th Generation and newer; iXpand Drive app and iOS 10.0.2 or higher required.)

Automatically back up your photos and videos (iXpand Drive app required. Available for download from the App Store. iOS 10.0.2 or higher required. Set up automatic backup within app settings.)

Shoot videos directly onto the iXpand Drive, freeing up space on your iPhone (Video first records to internal iPhone storage before automatically moving to iXpand Drive)

