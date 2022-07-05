Amazon delivers new all-time Samsung lows: Touch Portable SSD $85, microSD $20, more

Amazon has now kicked off a notable Samsung memory and SSD sale with deals starting from $20. One standout offer is the 500GB T7 Touch Portable Solid-State Drive for $84.99 shipped. Originally $130 and closer to $105 these days, today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. You’ll also find the 2TB model matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon at $249.99 shipped, down from the $290 or more. Featuring a palm-sized form-factor with a solid aluminum unibody construction, Samsung’s Touch model stands out from the competition with a notable (and optional) LED fingerprint security scanner system to ensure your private data remains that way. From there, you’ll find the 1,050MB/s speeds comparable with almost all of the best portable SSDs in its class alongside a shock-resistant design that can withstand accidental drops up to 6-feet. Head below for a closer look at the rest of today’s Samsung Amazon storage sale. 

Alongside the price drop we got an early jump on yesterday featuring Samsung’s 128GB PRO 160MB/s microSDXC and card reader at $21, this landing page houses the rest of the storage offers in the latest Amazon event. Ranging from internal SSD solutions to its latest PRO Endurance lineup of camera microSD memory, the deals start from $20 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Everything is neatly organized right here

For something you can slide onto your keychain, Samsung’s latest-model USB-C flash drive is also now sitting at the lowest price we have ever tracked on Amazon. Deals start from $12 Prime shipped for the 64GB model alongside larger capacity variants and all of the details you need are waiting for you right here in our previous coverage

Samsung T7 Touch Portable SSD features:

  • Fingerprint Security: Ssd With Fingerprint And Password Security
  • Blazing Fast Storage: Reads Up To 1,050 Mb/S / Writes Up To 1 000 Mb/S. Transfers Files Nearly 9.5X Faster Than Hard Drives
  • Led Status Indicator: The T7 Touch Features An Led Square That Illuminates To Keep You Informed Of What Your Ssd Is Doing At A Glance
  • Built Strong: Shock-Resistant And Withstands Drops From 6Ft

