Segway’s ES2 Electric Scooter sees first 2022 discount at $529 (Save $60), more EVs from $220

Amazon is now discounting a selection of Segway electric vehicles, with the Segway Ninebot ES2 Kick Scooter at $529 shipped leading the way. This model is down from the usual $589 price tag for the very first time this year at $60 off. Alongside marking a new 2022 low and an affordable entry-point for summer joyrides, this is the lowest we’ve seen since Black Friday. Whether you’re looking to cruise around the neighborhood to get some fresh air or plan to take some quick trips to a local shop, Segway’s Ninebot ES2 is worth considering through the warm weather season. This electric scooter can travel at upwards of 15 MPH and with a range of 15 miles, as well. It can support riders up to 220 pounds and will collapse into a smaller package in-between rides. Bluetooth connectivity completes the package, delivering statistics and usage details with a companion app.

Alongside the lead deal, Amazon is also discounting some additional Segway electric vehicles. Ranging from offerings to get the kids in on the electric driving this summer to even more commuter-friendly packages, all of these discounts are as rare as they come and detailed below.

Right now, our Green Deals guide is also packed with some other environmentally-friendly offers now that we’re starting up another month including electric lawn tools, other EVs, and more.

Segway Ninebot ES2 features:

Cruise around town on this Segway Ninebot folding electric scooter. The powerful motor lets you ride at up to 15mph, and the built-in battery lasts for up to 15 miles per charge. This Segway Ninebot folding electric scooter has a one-click folding design that collapses easily and takes up minimal storage space.

