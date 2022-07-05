Sony’s 2022 AirPlay 2 OLED 120Hz Google TVs now $500 off (New lows), more from $548

Amazon is now offering the new 2022 Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD TV A80K Series BRAVIA XR OLED Smart Google TV for $1,998 shipped. This one launched on Amazon a few months ago at $2,498 and is now a solid $500 off the going rate for a new all-time low. This is also the same price the 55-inch model is selling for while the larger 77-inch beast is also at the $3,298 all-time low with $500 in savings. Alongside HDMI 2.1 connectivity and 120Hz variable refresh rate, this higher-end model includes special features for PlayStation owners to “improve picture quality” and reduce input lag, among other things. Built-in Google Assistant voice commands join AirPlay streaming, compatibility with the video chat BRAVIA CAM add-on, and the HDR 10-ready OLED display. Head below for more deals on the 2022 Sony TV lineup and over to our launch coverage for additional details.

More Sony 2022 model 4K TV deals:

If the latest and greatest isn’t a must for you, the perfectly capable LG 2021 48-inch 4K A1 TV delivers a gorgeous OLED display for $740 shipped. This is a new Amazon all-time low and a great addition to just about any gaming setup. You can get a closer look and all of the details you need in this morning’s deal coverage.

Sony A80K 4K OLED Google TV features:

INTELLIGENT TV PROCESSING – The Cognitive Processor XR understands how humans see the real world to deliver intense contrast with deep blacks, high peak brightness, and natural colors.

OLED CONTRAST – XR OLED Contrast Pro technology allows you to feel the beauty of OLED with immersive depth and realism, pure black, and lifelike brightness.

WIDE SPECTRUM OF COLORS – Rediscover everything you watch with billions of accurate colors and see impressive picture quality that is natural and beautiful, enhanced by XR Triluminos Pro.

PERFECT FOR PLAYSTATION 5 – Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation 5 – Auto HDR Tone Mapping & Auto Genre Picture Switch.

