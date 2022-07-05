LG’s 2021 48-inch 4K A1 TV makes OLED more affordable with drop to low of $740 ($157 off)

Amazon currently offers the LG 48-inch 2021 A1 Smart 4K OLED TV for $739.99 shipped. Normally fetching $897, today’s offer is now marking a new all-time low at $57 under our previous mention with $157 in savings. While not the latest OLED tech from LG, its now previous-generation A1 series provides a more affordable alternative with a 48-inch panel in tow. Backed by the brand’s a7 GEN 4 processor to handle 4K upscaling and playback, there’s also Dolby Vision and HDR, the OLED screen packs darker blacks and brighter colors for a more immersive movie night experience. And if all the built-in smart features aren’t providing enough content for you, LG also includes three HDMI ports to round out the package. Head below for more.

With the price of the lead deal, today’s offer is as good as it gets for a 4K OLED home theater upgrade. Most other televisions, from LG or not, equipped with the OLED panel technology are well over the price of the 48-inch A1 model above. So unless you absolutely need the latest and greatest, the value offered above is hard to pass up.

Amazon is also rolling out some early Prime Day discounts on a range of 4K Fire TV edition models well ahead of the summer sale festivities this year. Featuring a wide range of options from Toshiba, Best Buy, and its in-house displays, the 4K deals start from $200 with other models down at just $90. These are some more affordable solutions with even steeper discounts attached.

LG 2021 A1 OLED TV features:

Change your expectations of TV. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—backed by AI and an advanced processor. Only on OLED. Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you’ll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other.

