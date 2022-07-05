LG’s 2021 48-inch 4K A1 TV makes OLED more affordable with drop to low of $740 ($157 off)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonHDTVLG
New low $740

Amazon currently offers the LG 48-inch 2021 A1 Smart 4K OLED TV for $739.99 shipped. Normally fetching $897, today’s offer is now marking a new all-time low at $57 under our previous mention with $157 in savings. While not the latest OLED tech from LG, its now previous-generation A1 series provides a more affordable alternative with a 48-inch panel in tow. Backed by the brand’s a7 GEN 4 processor to handle 4K upscaling and playback, there’s also Dolby Vision and HDR, the OLED screen packs darker blacks and brighter colors for a more immersive movie night experience. And if all the built-in smart features aren’t providing enough content for you, LG also includes three HDMI ports to round out the package. Head below for more.

With the price of the lead deal, today’s offer is as good as it gets for a 4K OLED home theater upgrade. Most other televisions, from LG or not, equipped with the OLED panel technology are well over the price of the 48-inch A1 model above. So unless you absolutely need the latest and greatest, the value offered above is hard to pass up.

Amazon is also rolling out some early Prime Day discounts on a range of 4K Fire TV edition models well ahead of the summer sale festivities this year. Featuring a wide range of options from Toshiba, Best Buy, and its in-house displays, the 4K deals start from $200 with other models down at just $90. These are some more affordable solutions with even steeper discounts attached.

LG 2021 A1 OLED TV features:

Change your expectations of TV. Self-lit pixels emit their own light for perfect black, intense color and stunning picture—backed by AI and an advanced processor. Only on OLED. Watch your content come to life in over 8 million pixels. Each pixel turns on and off independently so you’ll see your content with perfect black, over a billion rich colors and infinite contrast for a viewing experience like no other.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

HDTV

Here's you'll find all of the best HDTV deals, both 1080p and 4K. Since 2015, many of the top releases from Samsung, VIZIO, LG and…
LG

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Sony’s 2022 AirPlay 2 OLED 120Hz Google TVs now $...
LG’s new 65-inch OLED 120Hz evo Gallery 4K Smart ...
Hisense 55-inch U8G 4K Android TV with HDMI 2.1 and 120...
LG 2022 model 120Hz AirPlay 2 4K Smart TVs hit new lows...
Latest Echo Dot sees early Prime Day discount to $20, m...
Amazon Basics’ Gaming Computer Desk with controll...
Huge Amazon Fire 7 tablet early Prime Day offers go liv...
Char-Broil’s Tru-Infrared 2-burner LP gas grill f...
Load more...
Show More Comments