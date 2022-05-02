Sony 2022 Bravia Google TVs: Video calling, OLEDs, Mini-LED, AirPlay 2, more from $1,400

We now have pricing details on the 2022 Sony TV lineup. The brand will continue with its high-end Bravia 4K and 8K models, but the new Sony TVs will also deliver more affordable Mini LED variants in 2022 with all models operating within the Android and Google TV platforms. The new 2022 Sony Quantum Dot OLED-based Bravia XR models are certainly going to be fetching a premium when they go on sale in a couple months time, but you’ll still be able to get in the Sony entertainment center game for less with the Mini LED models and gaming-ready smart Bravia OLED Google models staring in the $1,400 range. Head below for a full breakdown of the 2022 Sony TV lineup.

New 2022 Sony TV lineup pricing unveiled

The new 2022 Sony TV lineup top out with the flagship Bravia Z9K models that come in 75- and 85-inch panels. These new 8K Sony displays will start at $7,000 for the smaller model and jump to a whopping $10,000 for the massive 85-inch panel. The Z9K models include the Mini LED treatment alongside built-in cameras, AirPlay 2, and settings specifically for PlayStation 5 with pre-orders kicking off this summer.

Thousands of Mini LEDs are precisely controlled by XR Backlight Master Drive for unprecedented contrast and maximum brightness. Google TV with Google Assistant organizes your content all in one place.1 Stream from your Apple device with AirPlay 2 support. Take your gaming to the next level with input lag as low as 8.5ms and BRAVIA XR exclusive features for the PlayStation®5. With the included BRAVIA CAM, video chat on the big screen and allow Ambient Optimization Pro to automatically adjust picture and sound according to your room environment.

Next up for the new 2022 Sony TVs are the Quantum Dot Bravia XR Masters that start at $3,000 for the 55-inch model. The A95K trade out the Mini LEDs for an OLED panel and comes in 55- and 65-inch size options; a similar Cognitive Processor XR is in place alongside Google TV perks, like Assistant voice commands, as well as AirPlay 2, Dolby Vision, XR 4K Upscaling, and a similar Bravia Cam for video chatting, and more.

Redesigned premium, compact backlit remote with metallic finish and finder function to easily find if misplaced. Get the advantage in high-performance gaming with 4K/120,10 VRR,11 ALLM as specified in HDMI 2.1. With the included BRAVIA CAM, video chat on the big screen and allow Ambient Optimization Pro to automatically adjust picture and sound according to your room environment.

And the more affordable side of the 2022 Sony TV lineup

From there, the 2022 Sony TV lineup gets far more affordable with the X95K series starting at $2,800 for a 65-incher and climbing up to $5,500 on the 85-inch display. That model also joins even lower-priced Sony Google TVs by way of the A90K, A80K, and entry-level X90K models:

Bravia A90K OLED Smart Google TV from $1.400 43- and 48-inch models HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rates Google Assistant AirPlay 2 XR 4K Upscaling Pre-orders start in July

Bravia A80K OLED Smart Google TV from $2.800 55-, 65-, and 77-inch models Google Assistant AirPlay 2 HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rates XR 4K Upscaling Pre-orders start this month

Bravia X90K LED Smart Google Sony TV from $1,400 (Now available for pre-order) 55-, 65-, 77-, and 85-inch models Google Assistant AirPlay 2 HDMI 2.1 Variable Refresh Rates XR 4K Upscaling

(Now available for pre-order)

9to5Toys’ Take

After getting a look at the new Samsung and LG lineups, it’s clear many of Sony’s options come at a premium. The included Bravia Cam with video calling is a nice touch, but the real standout take away here is the Google TV platform they run on – LG and Samsung are still largely employing their own. Some folks are just always going to be true fans of having a Sony display in the main living room or entertainment space, and the 2022 Sony TV lineup is sure to impress – just make sure you start saving up now if you’re going to dish out for the more flagship models.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!