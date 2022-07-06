Score elago’s Samsung Galaxy Watch Charger Stand at just $8 for a limited time

Amazon is now offering the elago Samsung Galaxy Watch Charger Stand from $8.06 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25 when you clip the on-page coupon. Regularly between $11 and $12, you have another 5 hours or until stock sells out to land this stand at the special Lightning deal price. Featuring elago’s usual doughy and scratch-free silicone construction, it is compatible with all Samsung Galaxy wearables between 40mm and 46mm. You simply pop your puck-style charger through the stand and pop your watch on there, delivering a heads-up mounting perch for its display on your nightstand or desktop. More details below.

At just $8, you’ll be hard-pressed to come up with a better option for a more reputable and beloved brand right now. You’ll find a few that go for slightly less on Amazon right here, but none from brands that we have as much experience with.

Then go check out this ongoing price drop on the Samsung’s all-new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K monitor while it’s $400 off the going rate. But if you’re looking for ways to bolster your Android-based EDC, the latest Amazon Samsung memory sale is great way to do it. Alongside new lows on the brand’s portable SSD models, there are also plenty of solid price drops on Android handset-friendly microSD solutions starting from around $16 Prime shipped right now.

elago Samsung Galaxy Watch Charger Stand features:

ALWAYS READY STAND IS the perfect companion to keep on your work DESK or NIGHTSTAND. COMPATIBLE all Galaxy Watch Series between 40mm and 46mm.

PROTECTING YOUR GALAXY WATCH HAS never been easier! PREMIUM SILICONE helps keep your watch SCRATCH-FREE and PREVENTS THE STAND FROM MOVING while resting on a surface.

WHILE COMPETITORS STANDS CAN’T seem to keep the charger in or has problems with different sized watches, the elago GW2 was DESIGNED with PRECISE CUTOUTS to hold the charger in place and a CABLE MANAGEMENT hole to keep the area TIDY AND CLEAN!

