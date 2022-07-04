Samsung’s all-new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K monitor hits $1,100 (Save $400), more

After just launching earlier this spring, Samsung’s all-new Odyssey Neo G8 240Hz mini-LED 4K gaming monitor is finally going on sale. First hitting shelves back at the end of May, Amazon is now offering the brand’s latest battlestation upgrade for $1,099.99 shipped. That’s a notable $400 discount from the usual $1,500 going rate and a new all-time low at that. Marking the first discount since it began shipping, this is the second price cut overall including the $50 pre-order promotion. Arriving as one of the most capable gaming monitors in Samsung’s stable or on the market at large, the Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is centered around a curved 32-inch 4K mini-LED panel. Its 2,000-nit brightness offers high-contrast visuals thanks to HDR2000 support, and the 240Hz refresh rate only improves the performance offered by NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync. Dual HDMI ports round out the package, all of which you can take a deeper dive into in our launch coverage.

If Samsung’s latest and greatest isn’t quite going to be the perfect fit for your gaming rig, Amazon is also marking down quite a few other Odyssey series monitors. These are all down to the lowest prices of the year, as well.

Now I hear you, you’re looking for something even more state of the art and groundbreaking for your PC gaming setup. And while you can’t buy it just yet, Samsung’s new Odyssey Ark monitor should fit the bill. Packing a 55-inch mini-LED panel, the real novelty of the upcoming display is that it can rotate into a vertical orientation alongside its typical configuration for immersive gameplay sessions with a curved design. Our launch coverage from CES details all you need to know.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 Monitor features:

Quantum Matrix Technology, HDR 2000 and UHD resolution come together for a crystal clear picture. 240Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time support smoother game play. Matte display enables better gaming immersion. Mirroring the arc of the human eye, the 1000R curvature brings gaming worlds to reality, surrounding players for deeper immersion and more satisfying gameplay. Top the leaderboard with the world’s first 4K gaming monitor along with Nvidia G-Sync and FreeSync Premium pro.

