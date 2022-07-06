QNAP’s 4-bay NAS with Intel CPU, 8GB RAM, and dual 2.5GbE returns to Amazon low at $519

Amazon is offering the QNAP TS-453D-8G 4-Bay NAS for $519 shipped. For comparison, this model normally goes for $649 and today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. While external hard drives are simple to use, it’s not really a proper redundant storage system. Opting for QNAP’s 4-bay NAS here allows you to leverage RAID for disk failure redundancy to help prevent data loss should you have hardware failure. It also leverages an Intel Celeron quad-core processor, 8GB of RAM, and dual 2.5G Ethernet ports to allow transfer rates of up to 590MB/s. Plus, with five USB 3.0 ports and HDMI output, there’s more than enough I/O to make this system into a full-on file and media server. Dive below for additional information.

Leverage your savings to pick up this 6TB NAS-ready hard drive at Amazon for $110. It’s the WD Red drive, which Western Digital has rated for NAS usage with up to 180TB per year workloads, which is far more than the average user pushes through a storage server. I’ve used WD Red drives for nearly a decade and have had very few, if any, fail on me during that time.

Overhaul your computing setup further by picking up the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop that’s on sale today for $300 off. Coming in with an RTX 3070 Ti GPU and a 1440p 240Hz display, it’s down to $2,100 and is ready to completely revamp your gaming and content creation desk setup.

QNAP TS-453D-8G 4-Bay NAS features:

Ideal for SOHO users and enthusiasts, this NAS offers a powerful yet easy-to-use solution for backing up, syncing and sharing files, streaming videos, and more. It’s powered by an Intel quad-core processor, features dual 2.5GbE connectivity that has much higher throughput than 1GbE, and supports PCIe expansion for add-on cards (sold separately) of 10GbE, M.2 SSD for cache acceleration, or Wi-Fi 6. A built-in HDMI 2.0 connects to your 4K TV and directly plays media files stored on the NAS. Scalable storage lets you start small, and expand storage capacity with RAID or expansion enclosures (sold separately) as your data grows.

