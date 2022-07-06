Acer’s Predator Triton 500 SE gaming laptop with RTX 3070 Ti sees $300 discount to $2,100

Amazon is offering the Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming/Creator Laptop i7/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Ti for $2,099.99 shipped. That’s a $300 discount from its normal going rate and marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed with high performance gaming and content creation in mind, this laptop packs the latest technology from both Intel and NVIDIA. You’ll find the i7-12700H processor with 14 cores and 20 threads in tow that’s ready to conquer just about any task you have. Plus, the RTX 3070 Ti GPU with both ray tracing and tensor cores is perfect for gaming, while the CUDA side of the GPU makes it ideal for content creation. There’s a 16-inch 2560×1600 IPS display with 100% DCI-P3 coverage in tow as well featuring a 240Hz refresh rate, 500-nit brightness, and NVIDIA G-SYNC technology for a tear-free experience. Acer also put extra priority on using DDR5 memory, a PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, 2.5GbE, and Wi-Fi 6E in this laptop. Plus, there’s additional cooling thanks to the brand’s “state-of-the-art” custom-engineered AeroBlade 3D fan technology to keep this laptop nice and cool under heavy loads. Keep reading for more.

Keep Anker’s 11-in-1 USB-C dock at your desk to make converting your laptop into a desktop a simple task. You’ll find that it outputs up to 4K60 over both HDMI and DisplayPort at the same time while also leveraging Gigabit Ethernet, SD/microSD support, and multiple USB-A ports. It also delivers up to 100W of USB-C Power Delivery charging passthrough to supported laptops, making it a pretty solid all-in-one dock at $100 on Amazon.

Don’t forget that those on tighter budgets can consider picking up the ASUS ROG Strix G15 gaming laptop while it’s down at a new low of $400 off. Coming in at $1,300, this laptop delivers Ryzen 9 performance backed by an RX 6800 GPU. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide for all the other ways you can save on upgrading your setup.

Acer Predator Triton 500 SE Gaming Laptop features:

The slim, spartan-styled Triton 500 SE is a thin gaming/creator laptop forged with a purpose: to handle all your multi-tasking woes, dish out extreme performance, and empower your creativity at every turn. Discover the power of GeForce RTX 3070 Ti laptop graphics that deliver high frame rates paired with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core i7 processor for epic streaming, photo editing and 3D rendering capabilities. Get smooth gameplay at refresh rates up to 240Hz on the 16″ WQXGA IPS with NVIDIA G-SYNC Display — while a 3-Zone RGB backlit keyboard and stellar audio round out a gaming experience that’s second to none! (NH.QFQAA.001)

