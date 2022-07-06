Logitech’s just-released MX Mechanical Mac Keyboard falls to new low of $144 (Reg. $170)

Amazon is now offering the just-released Logitech MX Mechanical Full Size Wireless Keyboard for $143.76 shipped with Linear keyswitches. Down from the $170 price tag it just launched with last week, you’re looking at the very first discount of over $20 off in order to deliver a new all-time low. Logitech just brought mechanical switches to its popular MX series for the first time at the end of May, and now you can bring home that new typing experience on sale. Sporting a full layout, the keyboard features backlit mechanical switches with native support for Mac and PC out of the box. On top of Bluetooth connectivity, there’s also the included Logi Bolt USB receiver to round out the Logitech FLOW multi-device support. Our hands-on review goes over all of the other highlights, as well.

For something a bit more affordable to upgrade your workstation, Logitech has another just-released macOS peripheral to consider. Debuting right alongside the lead deal, the new Logitech MX Master 3S mouse goes for $100 and delivers plenty of improvements over its predecessor. Alongside the all-new 8000 DPI sensor and popular ergonomic form-factor, there are more silent switches to signify the 3S naming scheme. Our hands-on review details everything you need to know about the experience, as well.

Over in our Logitech guide, you’ll also find some other ways to refresh your setup without spending full price. Whether it’s gear for the PC gaming rig or some other workstation-caliber releases, you can dive into all of the deals.

Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboard features:

MX Mechanical keyboard features Tactile Quiet switches that deliver next-level feel and flow with less noise – Clicky and Linear switches are also available. A keyboard layout designed for effortless precision, with a full-size form factor and low-profile mechanical switches for better ergonomics. Backlit keys light up the moment your hands approach the cordless keyboard and automatically adjust to suit changing lighting conditions.

