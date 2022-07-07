OWC’s latest Thunderbolt 4 hub complements your Mac with first discount to $169

OWC’s official Amazon storefront currently offers its new Thunderbolt 4 Hub for $169 shipped. Marking the very first discount since just launching last fall, this is a new all-time low from the usual $179 price tag. Delivering one of the more compact offerings on the market for a Thunderbolt 4 hub, this offering from OWC packs four ports which are accessible via the single TB4 cable that plugs into your Mac or other compatible device. There are notably three Thunderbolt 4 ports which gives you the flexibility to outfit your MacBook with whatever adapters or drives your setup calls for. It even has a 60W power passthrough for powering your device from that single cable, as well as a USB-A slot to round out the package. Our hands-on review offers a better idea of what to expect from the experience.

As far as more affordable Thunderbolt 4 offerings go, the lead deal is as good as it gets for being able to expand a Mac or PC with the latest standard. The usually more affordable Anker alternative sells for more right now, and even models from lesser-known brands aren’t as low as OWC’s solution.

Though if you want something a bit more premium, Plugable’s latest Thunderbolt 4 Hub is also seeing a rare discount right now. This one went on sale a bit ago and is down to $179 at Amazon. While it only packs three Thunderbolt ports compared to the extra USB-A slot on the lead deal, it has a higher-end metal build at the 2022 low.

OWC Thunderbolt 4 Hub features:

For the first time ever, the OWC Thunderbolt Hub lets you consolidate and simplify the connectivity between all your devices with all the Thunderbolt ports you’ve always wanted. The OWC Thunderbolt Hub’s four Thunderbolt (USB-C) ports and one USB port massively expand your connection possibilities. Now you can do more, effortlessly on your Apple M1 Mac or iPad, any Apple Intel-based Mac with Thunderbolt 3, or any Thunderbolt 4 PC.

