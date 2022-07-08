Amazfit’s latest GTR 3 smartwatch with 2- day battery life falls to new low at $121 (Reg. $180)

Amazon is offering the Amazfit GTR 3 Smartwatch for $120.98 shipped. Down from $180, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Ready to help you track fitness goals throughout the summer, you’ll find that the latest GTR 3 smartwatch has plenty of features and functions even at its much more budget-friendly price. The battery can last up to 21 days per charge and there are over 150 built-in sport modes for you to choose from when working out. On top of that, it supports GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, BDS, and QZSS satellite navigation systems to track your runs, bike rides, and more. Plus, there’s a heart rate monitor, blood-oxygen saturation measurement, as well as stress level and breathing rate in a single tap. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more and then head below for additional information.

Give your watch a visual upgrade without breaking the bank as well. You can pick up this Milanese loop-style band on Amazon for just $13, giving you a great way to upgrade the looks of your smartwatch. The clamp closure will hold the band securely to your wrist and the style looks high-end without costing a fortune.

Don’t forget that earlier today we found the Fitbit Charge 5 on sale for a new low ahead of the Prime Day festivities that kick off next week. Coming in at $104.50 in today’s sale, you’d normally spend $180 for this fitness tracker, saving $75.50 from its regular going rate. Plus, the Sense is down to $171 from its normal $300 going rate, saving even more overall.

Amazfit GTR 3 Smartwatch features:

Amazfit GTR 3 is the best smartwatch that can integrate easily into your lifestyle and make everyday activities more convenient. You will get a reliable, versatile and advanced lifestyle partner that is there for you whether you’re going to work, the gym or out with friends. Even with the vast array of advanced functions assembled within its slim and light body, the GTR 3 maintains a refined elegance only found in classic round watches, and yet still finds a way to integrate a powerful battery which can last for up to 21 days.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!