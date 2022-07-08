Fitbit Charge 5 falls to new low ahead of Prime Day at $104.50 (Reg. $180), Sense at $171

Amazon is now offering the Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness Tracker from $104.49 shipped in several styles. Normally selling for $180, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low ahead of Prime Day at $75 off, while beating our previous mention by $19. Sporting an always-on OLED display, Fitbit Charge 5 is the brand’s latest fitness tracker and delivers a series of specs to back that up. Alongside heart rate and sleep tracking, there’s also SpO2, a new Daily Readiness Score, skin temperature, and the just-released ECG monitoring. There’s also 7-day battery life to round out the package alongside a refreshed and premium design. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more.

Delivering an even more capable fitness tracking experience, the Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch is also on sale for $170.99 in three styles. Down from $300, this is also a new all-time low and beating our previous mention by $9 with a total of $129 in pre-Prime Day savings. Fitbit Sense delivers all of the usual fitness tracking features you’d expect from a wearable these days alongside an always-on AMOLED display. That’s alongside up to 6-day battery life, plus ECG tracking and the ability to keep tabs on more unique measurements like stress and skin temperature. We recently took a hands-on look at the wearable to test its built-in Assistant functionality.

Also ahead of Prime Day, members to Amazon’s subscription service can score its Halo View fitness wearable on sale, too. Delivering a more affordable offering to either of the Gen 6 models on sale above, this more typical fitness tracker packs a color display and is sitting at the all-time low of $45.

Fitbit Charge 5 features:

Fitbit Charge 5 + Premium connects the dots between your activity, sleep and stress so you can make the best decisions for your body, mind and health. It all starts with your 6-month Premium membership and Daily Readiness, a score based on activity, sleep and heart rate variability (HRV) that helps you optimize your workout routine.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!