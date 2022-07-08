Apple Magic Trackpad 2 sees 1-day discount down to $90 all-time low (Reg. $129)

Today only, Woot is currently offering the Apple Magic Trackpad 2 for $89.99 shipped. Normally fetching $129, you’re looking at the first notable discount at Amazon alongside new all-time low status. Whether you’re looking to fully convert a MacBook into more of a desktop machine without giving up Apple’s best-in-class trackpad or just need to upgrade from the Magic Mouse that came with your M1 iMac, today’s discount is about as rare of an opportunity as you’ll find. Alongside all of the multi-touch features built into macOS, this features an edge-to-edge glass surface and Force Touch support for navigating your Mac or iPad. It recharges over Lightning, and includes a woven USB-C cable in the box. Head below for more.

Ideal for pairing with your MacBook at the desk, Apple’s Magic Trackpad is also a great way to extend the capabilities of your iPad Pro through Universal Control. You can currently save on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro right now, which is down to as low as $999.

With Prime Day around the corner, all of the other best Apple deals this week are up for grabs right here. While we expect to see some pretty exciting markdowns on the latest MacBooks and more, you can currently beat the rush by scoring the lowest price of the year on HomePod mini following a rare discount in all five colors down to $83.

Apple Magic Trackpad 2 features:

Magic Trackpad is wireless and rechargeable, and it includes the full range of Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology. Sensors underneath the trackpad surface detect subtle differences in the amount of pressure you apply, bringing more functionality to your fingertips and enabling a deeper connection to your content. It features a large edge-to-edge glass surface area, making scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever.

