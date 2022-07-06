HomePod mini sees rare discount to $83 in all five colorways (2022 low)

Costco is currently offering members Apple’s HomePod mini in all five colors for $79.99 with a $3 shipping charge. Marking one of the first discounts of the year period, this is matching our previous mention from back in April for the 2022 low. Each of the colors are down from the usual $99 price tag, as well. Arriving with the fabric-covered design in the recently refreshed colorways, HomePod mini delivers its latest smart speaker experience that brings Siri, Apple Music, and Thread support into your setup. There’s a touchpad at the top that not only indicates when Siri is listening, but also lets you adjust audio playback with just a tap. You’ll also find Apple’s new U1 chip that allows for quick music handoff from an iPhone 13. Get a closer look in our coverage over at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

As far as more affordable smart speakers go, early Prime Day savings has been applied to some of Amazon’s latest Echo offerings. Right now, the most recent iteration of Echo Dot is down to an all-time low of $20 with a bundled smart light bulb, and is joined by a collection of Amazon’s in-house accessories like smart plugs, lamps, and more starting at $13.

Elsewhere in our Apple guide this week, there are already a slew of notable discounts and it is only Wednesday. After seeing a July 4th sale go live on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pro at up to $449 off, some other markdowns arrived on pre-paid iPhone SE 3 and more.

HomePod mini features:

Jam-packed with innovation, HomePod mini fills the entire room with rich 360-degree audio. Place multiple speakers around the house for a connected sound system. And with Siri, your favorite do-it-all intelligent assistant helps with everyday tasks and controls your smart home privately and securely.

