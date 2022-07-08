BN-LINK Gold Box takes up to 30% off smart plugs, outdoor remotes, more from $11

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is taking up to 30% off a selection of BN-LINK smart plugs and more starting at $11. Shipping is free across the board for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our top pick is on the BN-LINK Smart WiFi Heavy Duty Outdoor Outlet at $13.99. Down from $20, you’re looking a match of the all-time low at 30% off while beating our previous mention by $2. Expanding your smart home to the outdoors, this weather-resistant smart plug is a great option for automating patio lights, pond water fixtures, and more this summer. It’ll connect right to your Wi-Fi in order to deliver Alexa and Assistant control, on top of interacting with the companion app. Head below for more.

If the lead deal isn’t quite doing it for you and your smart home’s needs, consider checking out all of the other markdowns in today’s sale. With much of those same 30% in savings carrying over to other outdoor models, indoor solutions, and more, you’ll find prices starting at $11 on equally as popular gear.

Elsewhere in our smart home guide to close out the week, we’re tracking a notable discount on the Philips Hue Lightstrip Plus starter bundle. This package works with HomeKit right out of the box and is now down to $90, delivering some ambient multicolor lighting at $39 off.

BN-LINK Smart Outdoor Outlet features:

Three smart outlets turn on and off simultaneously. Compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant for voice control. Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the app or by simply giving voice commands to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. No Hub Required. Schedule the Smart Plug to automatically power most heavy duty electronics on and off as needed, like setting lights to come on at dusk or turn off at sunrise.

