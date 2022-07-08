Cook out this summer with Cuisinart’s 30-inch round flat top grill at a new low price of $329

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart 30-inch Round Outdoor Flat Top Gas Grill for $329.26 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $500, this 34% discount marks a new all-time low we’ve seen at Amazon. For comparison, this same grill currently goes for $530 from Lowe’s. With this outdoor grill, you will have control over three separate burners for hot and cool zones, a 360-degree grease pan, and two fold-away prep shelves with a paper towel holder so you can prepare food for cooking right at the grill. The vented stainless steel lid can turn this grill into an oven for smoking, steaming, baking, and roasting food as well. The roomy cabinet beneath will also keep the propane tank out of sight for a cleaner overall look. Head below for more.

Take advantage of some savings with today’s deal and pick up the Cuisinart Griddle 10-piece Cleaning Kit for $23.50 after clipping the on-page coupon. Maintaining your cooking surface is very important so you can ensure food isn’t getting contaminated or interacting with things you don’t want it to. You’ll have a sturdy scraper to remove caked-on foods and grease with a cleaning handle and four cleaning pads to pick up the loose food debris. The three included cleaning screens will also assist in removing grime and build-up. Finally, you’ll have a squirt bottle that can be used with water or oil to keep the grill surface clean while having those summer night cookouts. Overall, this is an essential kit to have on hand to ensure the best cooking experience every time.

Be sure to stop by our home goods hub for the latest deals on kitchen appliances, furniture, and more. While this grill isn’t designed for use in your home, something that was is the COSORI Smart Bluetooth Electric Gooseneck Kettle for $66. This is the lowest price we’ve tracked since last Black Friday and is within a few bucks of the all-time low price. You’ll be able to set the temperature, adjust a hold temperature, and even schedule the time you want some boiling water using the companion app.

Cuisinart 30-inch Round Outdoor Flat Top Gas Grill features:

Experience 360° of Griddle Cooking Versatility! Whether you are cooking for a small crowd or a large party, the Cuisinart XL Griddle Outdoor Cooking Station will amaze any audience. Breakfast, lunch and dinner, the 30-inch diameter cooking center can handle it all! It features a 360° grease pan and rear grease cup, making for easy access and clean-up. The cooking center comes with a quick access paper towel holder, and two folding side tables. It also includes a stainless steel lid with an integrated vent, enhancing the features of a normal griddle! This lid creates versatility to steam, roast, smoke or warm! From eggs and pancakes to burgers or stir-fry, the Cuisinart XL Griddle Outdoor Cooking Station gives you the ability to explore your culinary creativity.

