Smartphone-controlled steel COSORI electric gooseneck kettle hits Amazon 2022 low at $66

Amazon is now offering the COSORI Smart Bluetooth Electric Gooseneck Kettle for $66.29 shipped. Regularly $78, this is the lowest price we have tracked since Black Friday last year, within a few bucks of the all-time low, and the best we can find. Alongside the pour-over ready gooseneck design, this model features four “precise” temperature presets alongside a food-grade stainless steel build and a host of smart features. Via the companion app, you can remotely control the kettle’s temperature, adjust the hold temperature time, and schedule when you want your water to start boiling so it’s ready to go right when get out of bed (or any other time for that matter). Head below for more details.

If the smart connected features detailed above aren’t of interest here, check out Amazon’s Stainless Steel Electric Gooseneck Kettle. This one will still deliver the precision pouring with a 1 liter capacity, stainless steel construction, and a cool touch handle from $31 shipped in black or silver, just don’t expect to score the smartphone control and precision temperature options.

Then head over to our home goods guide for even more notable kitchen offers. Alongside the Vitamix odorless FoodCycler compost now matching the Amazon all-time low, you’ll also want to check out this deal on COSORI’s 12-in-1 voice and app-controlled Air Fryer Oven. Now sitting down at $120 shipped on Amazon, this is the lowest price we have tracked and you can get all of the details on this one right here.

COSORI Smart Electric Gooseneck Kettle features:

Smart Functions: Enjoy full control of your kettle through your smartphone by connecting it to the free VeSync app. With VeSync, you can adjust your kettle’s temperature, change the Hold Temp time, and schedule when you want your water to boil. You can also customize your own preset using the “MyBrew” function

Precise Temperatures: Cosori’s Gooseneck Kettle features 4 precise temperature presets, so your tea is brewed just right. It also has a Hold Temperature function that keeps water at the same temperature for 60 minutes

Premium Materials: The durable kettle’s housing, lid, and spout are made with 304 food-grade stainless steel. No Teflon or chemical linings are present, so you don’t have to worry about a plastic taste

