Bring home that JBL sound with its Vibe 200 Wireless Earbuds now down at $30 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is now offering up to 40% off JBL’s now even more affordable lineup of Vibe wireless earbuds. You can land the JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds for $29.95 shipped. Regularly $50 at Amazon and Best Buy where they are now matched, this is a solid 40% in savings. This is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. Powered by 8mm drivers, this is an affordable way to score a new pair of earbuds with that signature JBL sound and “deep bass.” Combining with the charging case, they deliver 20 hours of wireless playback with dual connect tech that allows you to only use one of the earbuds if you choose considering you can can take calls and control playback from both of them. Your virtual assistant is just a tap away and they ship with three sizes of ear tips “to ensure a perfect seal for extra comfort and sound clarity.” More details below.

You’ll be hard-pressed to find a better pair of buds for under $30, but we are tracking the Skullcandy Dime True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds down at $20 Prime shipped right now. We have seen this set up at the $25 range a number of times this year and while they might not have the JBL treatment, they are a notable budget-friendly set that deliver 12 hours of wireless playback and IPX4 sweat resistance for your workouts.

Speaking of Skullcandy, we are tracking some early Prime Day deals on its Evo models starting from just $30 with up to 43% in savings right now. These sets standout from most options in the price range with built-in Tile item tracking in case you misplace them and you can get more details in yesterday’s coverage. Just be sure to dive into our hands-on review of the Beyerdynamic Free Byrd TWS earbuds while you’re at it.

JBL Vibe 200TWS Wireless Earbud features:

JBL Deep Bass Sound: Music just sounds better with JBL. And your day too. Feel the sound with the deep bass powered by the 8mm drivers and add fun to your routine.

20 hours of combined playback: With 5 hours in the earbuds and 15 hours in the case, the JBL Vibe 200TWS don’t drop until you do.

Either ear, or both: Now you can take calls or listen to music with either bud (or both), with dual connect technology. Choose which one to use and leave the other one in the case to save battery life.

Calls and voice assistant with touch control: Just a touch of the earbud is what you need to control calls, sound, your device’s voice assistant and stay in touch with your world.

Comfort-fit : Ergonomically shaped, the JBL Vibe 200TWS fit gently and comfortably in your ears thanks to their in-ear stick form, for hours of listening pleasure.

