Skullcandy Evo wireless earbuds with built-in Tile tracking up to 43% off from just $30

Amazon is now offering up to 43% off Skullcandy wireless earbuds. First up, we have the Skullcandy Sesh Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds down at $29.99 shipped. Regularly $50, this is 40% off the going rate, matching the lowest price we have tracked in over a year, and the best we can find. These are the prices, we have been told, that will be live from now through Prime Day 2022. An affordable way to land a new set of wireless earbuds, they deliver 20 hours of battery life with the included charging case alongside a 10-minute quick charge that provides an additional 2 hours. Both earbuds feature full media controls for audio playback, taking calls, or activating your voice assistant of choice. They also boast an IP55 rating for protection against sweat, water, and dust as well as featuring built-in Tile technology so you can easily locate them if misplaced – a technology you don’t see very often on buds in this price range. Head below for more Skullcandy deals.

Amazon is also offering the higher-end Skullcandy Indy Evo True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds down at $39.99 shipped in select colorways. Regularly $70, this is 43% off the gong rate and the lowest price we can find. The built-on Tile tech, dual-bud media control, and IP55 rating carry over to this set alongside an even longer 30-hours of wireless battery life.

Skullcandy Sesh Evo Wireless Earbuds feature:

Super long battery life and rapid charge: the Sesh Evo bluetooth earphones with microphone hold up to 5 hours of power and can charge 3 times by putting them back in their case. Plus, the initial 10 minutes of charging give you 2 hours of play time

Use either bud solo: each bluetooth earbud has full media controls and can take calls or activate your assistant

Easy connections and controls: change volume, skip tracks, answer calls, activate an assistant or pick between EQ modes without ever touching your phone thanks to a comprehensive set of media controls

Designed for durability: Skullcandy in-ear headphones Sesh Evo boast an IP55 rating for sweat, water and dust resistance, meaning there is no need to worry next time you work out a sweat or find yourself in a rain storm

