Lenovo’s latest Yoga AIO 7 with 27-inch 4K screen and Ryzen 7 CPU at new low of $1,620

Lenovo is now offering its Yoga AIO 7 27-inch Ryzen 7 5800H/16GB/1TB/RX 6600M Desktop for $1,619.99 shipped through its store directly, using the eCoupon CLEARANCE2022, and its storefront on Newegg. Normally going for $2,000, this 19% discount marks a new all-time low price with this price drop being one of the first discounts since launching a couple of months ago. With this All-in-One desktop, you’ll have a 27-inch 4K display with 99% coverage of the Adobe RGB and DCI-P3 color gamuts with the ability to rotate the screen to portrait orientation for a better experience while screen casting from your phone. In terms of I/O, you’re looking at two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 plugs, two USB-A Gen 2.0, Gigabit Ethernet, a single USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, and a headphone/mic combo jack. Check out our announcement coverage to learn more about this AIO and other Lenovo products that were announced alongside this desktop.

When it comes to All-in-One desktops, you’re not likely to find machines that are designed for top-tier performance. Rather, they’ll be for home setups that want a minimal look with fewer extra wires needed. For instance, take this HP 24-inch AiO Desktop that will run you $550 with an AMD Athlon Silver 3050U processor, 8GB of system memory, and 256GB of SSD storage. Unlike the Lenovo option above, this screen runs at just 1080p with no screen casting ability or portrait mode orientation. You do get a camera with this AiO in a pop-up section that is only active when in use for added privacy. Otherwise, there is nothing super spectacular or standout with this desktop other than to say it will work well enough for household use with any sort of moderate gaming being off the table in the majority of cases.

If you’re looking for a mobile solution that can work like a laptop, look no further than the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook at the all-time low price of $375. Here you’ll get a 13.3-inch 1080p OLED display with a detachable keyboard that will let you use the device as a tablet while on the go. Unlike the options above, this device being a Chromebook means it’ll run ChromeOS rather than Windows 11.

Lenovo Yoga AIO 7 27-inch 5800H/16GB/1TB/RX 6600M features:

Get lost in the expanse of your favorite games and videos on the Yoga AIO 7 (27″ AMD). Its 27″ display boasts 4K visuals and more authentic colors than you’ve ever seen before on screen through the 99% Adobe RGB color gamut and a hyper-realistic DCI-P3 99% color space—the first all-in-one desktop computer of its kind.

Rotate the screen on your Yoga AIO 7 (27″ AMD) from a fully horizontal position, to vertical with just the push of a finger with its exclusive rotatable hinge. Content also rotates automatically when projected from a mobile device, such as a phone or tablet so you can enjoy everything on your tiny screen in 27″ 4K splendor through wireless casting.

Streamline your workflow with unmatched device-sharing capabilities. Connect your Yoga AIO 7 (27″ AMD)’s best-in-class screen, speaker, keyboard and mouse through a USB-C cable, so that these peripherals can be shared with your notebook, while charging it at the same time. You can also share the Yoga’s hard drive with your laptop to enable seamless data transfer and backup.

