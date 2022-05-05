Lenovo refreshes Yoga lineup with several new 12th Gen CPU laptops and all-in-one desktop

Some Lenovo laptops in the Yoga lineup have been refreshed, and the company is also launching a new all-in-one desktop to “meet the needs of the new hybrid home office.” These devices will be running the latest hardware from Intel 12th Gen CPUs and NVIDIA, AMD, and Intel Iris graphics.

Lenovo laptops are very common within businesses and professional environments because they are reliable and the designs remain consistent across generations. The Yoga lineup of 2-in-1 laptops is designed and engineered to combine portability with power for consumers who travel around to work, school, and home. With today’s hybrid work and home lifestyles, these types of devices are more important than ever. Today, Lenovo is announcing new additions to the Yoga lineup as well as refreshing some existing devices. The 14- and 16-inch Yoga Slim 7 Pro (Lenovo Slim 7), the Yoga Slim 7i Pro (Lenovo Slim 7i), and the Yoga 7 are the laptops seeing refreshes.

Onto the new additions to the Yoga lineup of 2-in-1 laptops. The Yoga Slim 9i (Lenovo Slim 9i) is designed to have a minimal impact on the environment with its carbon-neutral certification while providing “smarter productivity and incredible portable entertainment.” There is also the Yoga Slim 7i Pro X and Yoga Slim 7 Pro X (Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X and Slim 7 Pro X), which are both powered by Lenovo X Power. Finally, the Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (Lenovo Slim 7i Carbon) “fuses powerful mobility with durable style.”

All-new Yoga AIO 7

One of the biggest parts of this launch is the all-new Yoga AIO 7, an all-in-one desktop with a 4K 27-inch IPS display. This desktop features AMD’s Ryzen 6000 series processor and optional AMD Radeon RX 6600M graphics, based on the new RDNA 2 architecture. The display can be moved “effortlessly” in height, rotation, and pivoting and also features the ability for a smartphone to cast to the display wirelessly.

Availability

I’m going to start by mentioning some of these devices won’t be available in the United States. That is why some of these devices have two names. They are referred to as Yoga devices internationally but keep the Lenovo name in the United States.

Yoga Slim 9i (14-inch, 7), aka Lenovo Slim 9i (14-inch, 7), will start at $1,799 and is expected in June 2022.

Yoga Slim 7i Pro X (14-inch, 7), aka Lenovo Slim 7i Pro X (14-inch, 7) Intel processor versions will start at $1,699 and are expected in June 2022. AMD Ryzen 6000 Series versions will start at $1,499 and are expected in June 2022

Yoga Slim 7i Carbon (13-inch, 7), aka Lenovo Sim 7i Carbon (13-inch, 7), will start at $1,299 and is expected in June 2022.

Yoga Slim 7 Pro (14-inch, 7), aka Lenovo Slim 7 (14-inch, 7), with AMD processors will not be available in the United States but will be in other geographical markets. The larger 16-inch version with AMD processors starts at $1,499 and is expected in June 2022.

Yoga Slim 7i Pro (14-inch, 7), aka Lenovo Slim 7i Pro (14-inch, 7), with Intel processors will start at $1,199 and is expected in May 2022. The larger, 16-inch version will start at $1,599 and is expected in June 2022.

Yoga AIO 7 (27-inch, 7) will not be available in the United States but will be in other geographical markets.

Yoga 7 (14-inch, 7) will not be available in the United States but will be in other geographical markets.

