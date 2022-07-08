Levi’s takes an extra 40% off all sale styles: Jeans, jackets, t-shirts, more from $10

Levi’s is currently offering an extra 40% off all sale styles. Discount is applied at checkout. Red Tab Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. One of the most notable items from this sale is the 512 Slim Taper Flex Jeans that are currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $70. These jeans are available in eight color options and the tapered hem is highly flattering as well as the slim fit. The flex style is infused with stretch for added comfort. This style is great for everyday wear and it’s rated 4.4/5 stars with over 250 reviews from Levi’s customers. Find even more deals by heading below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
