Save 20% on Sony’s WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones at $280

Amazon is currently offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphones for $279.99 shipped. Normally going for $348, this 20% discount marks the third notable discount we’ve seen so far this year and comes within $2 of the 2022 low we’ve tracked. While it’s not the newest offering from Sony, this previous-generation headset comes with plenty of flagship features at an affordable price point. You’ll have up to 30 hours of playback on a single charge with 10 minutes of charging netting you an additional 5 hours with touch controls allowing you to control the music and even activate your voice assistant. The dual noise cancellation technology utilizes a microphone on each earcup in order to adapt to real-world conditions Check out our launch coverage to learn more about this wireless headset. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead take a look at the Anker Soundcore Q35 Multi-Mode ANC Headphones for $130. Designed to stay comfortable for all-day use, you can expect up to 40 hours of playback on a single charge with a quick 5-minute charge adding 4 hours of additional listening. The multi-mode active noise cancellation featured here allows you to select different cancellation modes that are tailored to certain scenarios like transportation, outdoors, and indoors. The custom 40mm silk-diaphragm drivers produce “precise sound with a wide frequency range” with LDAC technology increasing the amount of data transmitted for high-resolution audio playback.

Looking for wireless earbuds instead of overhead headphones? Right now you can grab the JBL Vibe 200TWS True Wireless Earbuds for $30, a return to the all-time low price we’ve tracked at Amazon with the price matched at Best Buy. You’ll get 20 hours of playback on a single charge with the signature JBL sound and “deep bass.”

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Premium Noise Canceling Headphone features:

Hear every word, note, and tune with incredible clarity, no matter your environment. These headphones feature additional microphones that assist in isolating sound while talking on the phone, resulting in improved phone call quality and the reduction of even more high and mid frequency sounds.

Dual Noise Sensor technology, featuring two microphones on each earcup, captures ambient noise and passes the data to the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1. Using a new algorithm, the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1 then applies noise cancelling processing in real time to a range of environments.

Using Digital Sound Enhancement Engine with Edge-AI, co-developed with Sony Music Studios Tokyo.

