Thrustmaster’s officially licensed Airbus TCA sidestick reaches new low of $70 (Save 22%)

Amazon is now offering the Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition for $69.99 shipped. Normally going for $90, this 22% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen for this joystick. Officially licensed by Airbus, the Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick is its first civil aviation-related gaming accessory that is designed to create a realistic flying experience. The joystick is a 1:1 scale replica of the iconic Airbus sidestick found in the A320/A320neo and features 12 remappable action buttons with a modular design to meet your requirements and Thrustmaster’s H.E.A.R.T (HallEffect AccuRate Technology) system that has no physical connection to the joystick for an effectively unlimited lifespan. This side stick is the best first step into the Airbus TCA aviation ecosystem of products from Thrustmaster. Whether you’re flying in Microsoft’s new Flight Simulator or other simulation games, this sidestick will help increase immersion. Head below for more.

If you don’t care for the theming and would prefer a more dynamic setup, you could instead go with the Thrustmaster T.Flight HOTAS 4 for PlayStation 4 and PC at $70. Regardless of what type of flying you want to do, the T.Flight HOTAS 4 is perfect for pretty much any situation with a dedicated throttle and joystick that can be separated for a more ergonomic setup. The joystick features an adjustable resistance so you can configure the setup to your preference whether you want a loose or tight stick. Otherwise, you’re looking at a dual rudder system with the control either being done by twisting the joystick or using the rocker on the back of the throttle. I have the T.Flight HOTAS X and it has worked well for me over the past couple of years in games like Microsoft Flight Simulator and DCS World.

Be sure to stop by our PC gaming hub for all the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. More interested in driving than flying? Right now you can grab the Logitech G29 Dual-Motor Feedback Driving Force Racing Wheel for $237.50, matching the second-best price we’ve seen in 2022 so far. If you want to feel like you’re driving an actual car, the force feedback system here will make sure you feel every curb and turn.

Thrustmaster TCA Sidestick Airbus Edition features:

Thrustmaster is thrilled to launch its first civil aviation-related gaming accessory, officially licensed by Airbus, for an intuitive and realistic flight experience. This ergonomic replica of the Airbus sidestick (A320/A320neo type, 1:1 scale) features 12 remappable action buttons offering a multitude of possibilities, plus a built-in throttle axis with thrust reverser mechanism (a unique feature on airliners).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

