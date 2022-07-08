Wyze Scale S with Apple Health integration falls to new all-time low at under $19.50

The official Wyze Amazon storefront is offering its Smart Scale S for $19.48 once you clip the on-page coupon and use the code 15WYZESCALES at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Down from $30 at Amazon, today’s deal slides in at $0.01 below our previous mention to mark a new low that we’ve tracked. This scale delivers 12 body composition metrics including body fat percentage, weight, BMI, muscle weight, visceral fat, bone mass, protein, and much more. Stepping on the scale with the app open on your smartphone allows all of that data to not only sync to the Wyze app itself, but also Apple Health, Google Fit, or even Fitbit depending on where you track your progress. There’s also support for up to eight users and the scale intelligently knows who’s standing on it based on past metrics. Dive into our announcement coverage to learn more and then keep reading to find additional information.

Ditching the namesake that Wyze brings with them is a great way to save some cash. This smart scale also features smartphone integration, Apple Health pairing, and measures 13 body metrics. Coming in at $13, you’ll find that it’s more budget-focused than the Wyze offering, though you might sacrifice some build quality or app features since the brand isn’t quite as well-known or funded as today’s lead deal.

Don’t forget that this morning we found the Fitbit Charge 5 down to a new low before Prime Day arrives next week. It comes in at $104.50 right now from its normal $180 going rate. Then, we also tracked down the Fitbit Sense, which is available at $171 from its normal $300 price. Either Fitbit would be great for tracking your steps, calories burned, and more between weigh-ins on your new smart scale from above.

Wyze Smart Scale S features:

Health is measured by more than just weight. Wyze Scale S also measures body fat percentage, lean body mass, BMI, muscle weight, visceral fat, basal metabolic rate, bone mass, metabolic age, protein, body water percentage, and even your heart rate. With 12 metrics tracked, you get a complete picture of your health.

Weigh your children, cat, dog, package, or your kid’s absurdly heavy backpack with smart baby/pet mode. You can easily measure and follow your child’s weight without calculation.

Connect and sync your data with popular fitness apps Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit to track your progress where you follow everything else. Keep motivated and enjoy the convenience of recording your data on your fitness app.

