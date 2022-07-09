V-MODA’s premium Crossfade 2 Bluetooth/wired Hi-Res headphones hit new $130 low (Reg. $280)

Patrick Campanale
New low $130

Amazon is offering the V-MODA Crossfade 2 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones for $129.99 shipped. For comparison, it normally sells for $280 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. V-MODA packed its “award-winning signature sound” into a pair of headphones that can connect to your audio rig both wired or wirelessly, depending on what you prefer. The built-in battery can last for up to 14 hours of listening and you can get back to 100 minutes in just over an hour and a half. The 50mm drivers and CCAW Japanese coil allow for Hi-Res Audio certification when wired as well. Keep reading for more info.

Leverage your savings to pick up the V-MODA BoomPro Microphone, which is made specifically for the Crossfade 2 on sale above. It comes in at $30 on Amazon, which uses only a fraction of the cash you’re saving with the deal above. It lets you not only use the Crossfade 2 for phone calls, but also gaming if you so choose.

Of course, if you’re just trying to upgrade a gaming rig, then we recommend checking out the Logitech G733 LIGHTSPEED wireless headset. It’s on sale for $117 right now and we spotted the deal last night. That marks a new low that we’ve tracked and it even packs up to 29 hours of battery life.

V-MODA Crossfade 2 Bluetooth Headset features:

Introducing CROSSFADE 2 WIRELESS. We made the “Best Bluetooth Headphones of 2016” better. World-renowned enhanced sound. Supreme Comfort. Cliq Fold. Master Crafted Materials – Lightweight metal components and more expensive materials than peer headphones at this price range. Certified Hi-Res Audio (wired mode) – Supports super-human frequencies beyond 40kHz with Hi-Res music sources as certified by Japan Audio Society (JAS). Ultra Clarity & Vivid Midrange – Lifelike vocals, crystal clear cymbals and crispy hi-hats with an ultra hi-res sparkle and velocity. Clean Deep Bass – Feel and hear precise vibrations of your music without bloated boom or muddy Mids. Immersive 3D Soundstage – Live performance experience. Instrument Engineer Verified – Hear the sound of drum kits, samples and acoustic instruments the way the instrument engineers and original artists intended. Hybrid Wireless + Wired – Enjoy the best of 2 worlds: virtually identical sound in wireless for freedom, wired when you run out of juice.

