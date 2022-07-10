Hisense’s latest 75-inch ULED Dual Cell Mini-LED 4K Android TV sees $500 discount to $1,500

Amazon is now offering the Hisense 75U9DG 75-inch ULED Mini-LED 4K Smart Android TV for $1,499.99 shipped. Normally fetching $2,000, today’s offer arrives as only the second notable discount to date at $500 off. It comes within $300 of the all-time low set over 4 months ago and marks the second-best price to date. Arriving as one of Hisense’s latest smart Android TVs, the new U9DG packs plenty of fittingly flagship features to match. First up, lets take a closer look at the ULED Mini-LED 4K panel which makes for its very first Dual Cell model to debut. If all of the local dimming zones weren’t enough to complement the near OLED-level contrast, its 120Hz refresh rate makes it a companion option for gaming as well as movie nights. Alongside the Android smart features, there’s also a pair of HDMI 2.1 ports to complete the setup.

A more affordable option to consider, while not quite as premium, is the Hisense H8 4K LED TV. Packing all of the same Android TV features as noted above, this one provides 65 inches of 4K screen real estate to your home theater with a ULED panel, Dolby Vision, and more at the $800 price point.

As far as other home theater-worthy 75-inch TVs go, TCL’s originally $1,200 UHD 4K Roku Smart model is now sitting at one of the best prices to date. Marked down to $800, this comes within $1 of the all-time low and delivers a more affordable way to outfit your setup with a massive panel.

Hisense 75-inch ULED Mini-LED 4K Android TV features:

Be first to own the first Dual-Cell Technology TV in the US. Two panels stacked together create 40 times more contrast than a regular LED TV, made possible by layering a luminance control panel behind a 4K panel to manage grayscale and color precisely. Two million zones, all managing brightness independently. Giving the screen near OLED-level blacks and the brightness of LED. The dynamic contrast ratio is 2,000,000: 1. In contrast ratio circles, that’s worth bragging about.

