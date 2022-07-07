TCL’s originally $1,200 UHD 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV with Siri support now $800

Joining the ongoing early Prime Day 4K Fire TV offers from $200, Amazon is now offering the TCL 75-inch 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR QLED Roku Smart TV for $799.99 shipped. Regularly $1,000 at Best Buy where it is now matched, this one has been selling for $900 at Amazon over the last few months and is now within $1 of the all-time low there. This 2021 model delivers a dedicated game mode alongside support for Siri, Alexa, and Hey Google voice commands, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, a USB port, dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity, and 80-zone contrast control. Alongside the four HDMI ports, it features a Roku TV experience for direct access to all of your favorite apps and streaming services. Additional details below.

TCL 5-Series QLED Smart TV features:

TCL’s 5-Series QLED TV marries premium picture and endless entertainment for a stellar home theater experience. Quantum Dot technology and the HDR Pro Pack with Dolby Vision combine for greater brightness and contrast, as well as a full palette of rich colors. TCL’s Contrast Control Zone technology optimizes the image across individual zones to yield striking contrast between light and dark areas. The 5-Series models’ AiPQ Engine uses machine-learning algorithms to optimize color, contrast and clarity for an unrivaled 4K HDR experience. Easy Voice Control lets you control your entertainment using just your voice.

