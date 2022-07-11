Apple AirTags get in on Prime Day savings: Single UWB tracker at $25 or 4-pack for $85

Woot now offers one of Apple’s AirTag Item Finders for $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members, or with a $6 fee applying otherwise. Normally fetching $29, this is marking the second-best price of the year at within $1 of the all-time low set once before this year. A 4-pack is also sitting at $84.99, down from $99 to mark a new 2022 low. If Apple’s recent firmware update geared towards improving the unwanted tracking alert features has you finally ready to score some of the brand’s locators, today’s sale gets you in on the item finding action for less. Everything comes centered around the U1 chip that enables Apple’s augmented reality precision finding experience for keeping tabs on bags, keys, and more. Plus, there’s a built-in replaceable battery that can go years before needing to be swapped out. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

At $25, you’re going to have a hard time finding any item tracker experience that we could recommend over one of Apple’s new AirTags for less. Sure there are some Tile offerings that are in the same price point, but they lack precision finding and all of the more novel Apple features. So if you’re in the iPhone ecosystem and looking to keep tabs on keys, a backpack, or luggage, today’s lead deal is hard to pass up. Though you should go pick up one of our top AirTag case recommendations.

Elsewhere in the Prime Day Apple discounts, we’re tracking a collection of price cuts on the official series of MagSafe chargers. These in-house accessories are all down to 2022 lows, with everything from the standard charger at $32 being joined by the battery pack and more.

AirTag is an easy way to keep track of your stuff. Attach one to your keys, slip another one in your backpack. And just like that, they’re on your radar in the Find My app. AirTag has your back. Play a sound on the built-in speaker to help find your things, or just ask Siri for help. Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology leads you right to your nearby AirTag (on select iPhone models).

