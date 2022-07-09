Apple’s official MagSafe chargers hit 2022 lows: Battery Pack $80, Duo $104, more from $32

Prime Day-worthy Apple discounts are beginning to go live ahead of the shopping event later this week, and Amazon is now carrying them over to Apple’s in-house MagSafe chargers. Leading the way is the official 15W MagSafe Charger at $31.99 shipped. Down from the usual $39 price tag, this is marking a new 2022 low at $7 off while beating our previous mention by $4. This is only the third markdown of the year overall and the lowest since the $30 Black Friday mention eight months ago.

Today’s summer discount provides a chance to outfit one of Apple’s latest handsets with all of the unique MagSafe charging capabilities. As the brand’s official take on wireless charging, this accessory elevates the experience by providing all of the perks of a cable with the convenience of not having to actually plug anything in. It magnetically snaps onto the back of your device in order to provide 15W of power to an iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. Head below for more for all of the other official MagSafe chargers on sale.

Also on sale ahead of Prime Day official kicks off, Amazon currently offers the Apple MagSafe Battery Pack for $79.99. Normally fetching $99, this is a new Amazon low for 2022 that sits $6 below our previous mention. Not to mention, this is the lowest we’ve seen since back over Black Friday with today’s offer matching the all-time low.

Designed for both of Apple’s most recent iPhone 12 and 13 handsets, the official MagSafe Battery Pack provides some extra power while on-the-go. Magnetically attaching to your device, a new firmware update that went live last month that allows it to dish out 7.5W of power from the internal battery. Then when the power bank is plugged into the wall with a USB-C cable it will unlock the full 15W MagSafe charging speed. It has a slick white plastic shell that will work with everything from Apple’s mini handsets all the way up to its Pro Max releases. Dive into our first impressions post for a closer look.

Last up, Amazon is now offering the Apple MagSafe Duo Charger for $103.99. Normally fetching $129, you’re also looking at yet another 2022 low while beating our previous mention by $15. Bringing MagSafe into a 2-in-1 package that’s as convenient for a streamlined nightstand charging setup as it is for taking on-the-go, MagSafe Duo can refuel your iPhone 12 or iPhone 13 at 15W speeds. There’s also a built-in Apple Watch charging puck which can pop out to charge your wearable in Nightstand mode. While compatibility with iPhone 13 Pro isn’t up to the usual execution we’d expect from Apple, MagSafe Duo will work with both the latest and previous-generation handsets. Get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Now that Prime Day is almost here, discounts as notable and rare as the lead deal are beginning to arrive in our Apple guide. A favorite has delivered the first chance to save some cash on Apple’s all-new M2 MacBook Pro, which now delivers the second-generation chip at $1,234.

Apple MagSafe Charger features:

MagSafe is a new ecosystem of accessories for easy attachment and faster wireless charging. With endless combinations, there is a mix to match any style. The MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging a snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

