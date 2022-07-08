Amazon now offering up to 47% off Hisense home theater sound bars from $60 (2022 lows)

Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on Hisense sound bar solutions starting from $60 shipped. One standout is the Hisense HS218 2.1-ch Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer for $119.99 shipped. Regularly $200, it more typically fetches $150 at Amazon and is now sitting at a new 2022 low. As you might know from our hands-on review, this system delivers four speakers to your home entertainment center without breaking the bank alongside the wireless subwoofer for a total 200W of power. Dolby audio tech is joined by a Roku TV-ready (its streaming gear is also seeing early Prime Day price drops right now) design, HDMI connectivity, quick-touch EQ modes for music, movies, and news as well as an optional included wall mounting kit. More deals and details below.

You can can browse through the rest of the Hisense sound bar Amazon sale right here. You’ll find models at up to 47% off the regular price tags with deals starting from just $60 shipped. You won’t get the wireless subwoofer on these more affordable solutions, but they are some of the lowest-priced brand name options out there right now.

But if it’s the 4K TVs you’re in need of, we have plenty of deals on those too. Amazon launched a wide-ranging early Prime Day sale on 4K Fire TV models from Toshiba, its in-house offerings, and more starting at $200 shipped. You’ll find all of those right here alongside TCL’s originally $1,200 UHD 75-inch 4K Roku Smart TV with Siri support at $800 over in our home theater deal hub.

Hisense HS218 Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer features:

Enjoy Better Tv Sound: Hisense HS218 Sound Bar comes with 4 spearkers and a wireless subwoofer, which gives you a total of 200 Watts superior audio, together with Dolby Audio technology and a professional master-level sound effect tuning. It will upgrade your TV sound instantly.

Wireless Subwoofer: A dedicated, wireless 80 Watt subwoofer delivers the robust low-end frequencies that punctuate your favorite movies, music, and games, without any messy wires. You’ll feel the “boom” while the two front-facing speakers project bright, clear high- and mid-range frequencies.

Roku TV Ready: As Roku TV Ready device, the Hisense HS218 Soundbar is fully compatible with any Roku Tv through the HDMI (ARC) connection. You can even use the Roku Tv remote to control both the Tv and soundbar for easier setup and better navigation experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!