Bose refurb noise-cancelling 700/QuietComfort headphones at $223 ($106 off), more from $75

We are now tracking some particularly notable deals on Bose gear starting from $75 or less. The Bose refurbished products are a notable way to land big-time deals on its sought-after headphones and speakers, but with the extra 20% off you can score with code SUMMER20SAVE via its official eBay store right now, the prices just got even better. The Bose refurbishment program is one of the best there is, and alongside the overhauled eBay guarantees that deliver 2-years of coverage, it’s almost hard to recommend buying this gear in new condition. From over $100 off its 700 series and QuietComfort 45 over-ear headphones with world-class noise cancellation to deep price drops on a range of its portable speakers, now is a great time to strike. Head below for some of our top picks.

Bose refurb headphone deals:

***Note: Remember to use code SUMMER20SAVE to score all of the deals below.

Bose refurb speaker deals:

Everything above ships with a solid 2-year warranty and here’s more details on the recertification process:

The item is in a pristine, like-new condition. It has been professionally inspected, cleaned, and restored by the manufacturer. The item will be in new packaging with original or new accessories.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 features:

World-class adjustable noise cancellation — with situational awareness for when you want to let the world in. High-fidelity audio with adjustable EQ so you can tune music to your liking. Unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls. And protein leather cushions for all-day comfort. It’s everything you demand from wireless Bluetooth headphones — amplified. Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, our most advanced headphones ever.

