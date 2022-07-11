Popular CamelBak water bottles and tumblers up to 25% off with prices from $14 Prime shipped

Amazon has now launched a notable series of price drops on a wide range of the popular CamelBak water bottles, tumblers, and other drinking vessels with deals from just over $14 for the whole family. One standout offer, among the many, is the 20-ounce CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle at $18.75 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30, it has gone for closer to $25 across 2022 and is now matching the Amazon all-time low we have only tracked twice before in limited sales. This is at least 25% off and the lowest we can find. Delivering a stainless steel housing in various colorways, the Chute Mag features a “leak-proof” solution for your workouts, road trips, hikes, and on the way to work. It features a sweat-proof insulation that also maintains temperature, a carry handle, and a magnetic top so you don’t loose the lid. More deals and details below.

As we mentioned above, there is a broad range of CamelBak drinking solutions on sale at Amazon right now. From more typical steel tumblers and options for the kids to models with LifeStraw filters and camp mugs, the deals start from just over $14 prime shipped so you can upgrade your drinking kit ahead of summer travels and more at a discount.

Once your adventure-ready portable music is set with today’s JBL speaker sale from $30, head over to this morning’s adidas event to update your workout apparel with an extra 30% off footwear and more. Then head over to our fashion deal hub for some hiking-worthy kit deals and much more to ready your summer wardrobe without spending full price.

CamelBak Chute Mag Water Bottle features:

Magnet top stows securely while you drink

Leak-proof when closed

Double-wall vacuum insulated to maintain temperature

Stays Dry: Sweat-proof insulation

Easy carry handle

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!