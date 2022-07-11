adidas cuts extra 30% off sale items during its Flash Sale: UltraBoost, Superstar, more

adidas is having a Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off all sale items with promo code SCOREBIG at checkout. Creator Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. Boost your summer workouts with the men’s NMD_R1 V2 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $84 and originally sold for $120. These shoes are lightweight, cushioned, flexible, and designed for support. Plus, 25% of the components used to make the upper contain a minimum of 50% recycled content. This style also has a rubber outsole that promotes traction and you can choose from three color options as well. With over 600 reviews, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- NMD_R1 V2 Running Shoes $84 (Orig. $120)
- adicolor Trefoil Crewneck Sweatshirt $31 (Orig. $55)
- Questar Running Shoes $56 (Orig. $80)
- SolarBoost 4 Shoes $112 (Orig. $160)
- Supernova Running Shoes $42 (Orig. $70)
Our top picks for women include:
- EQ21 Running Shoes $39 (Orig. $80)
- UltraBoost 22 Running Shoes $93 (Orig. $190)
- UltraBoost Web DNA Shoes $93 (Orig. $190)
- FeelBrilliant Designed Tights $25 (Orig. $45)
- Duramo SL 2.0 Shoes $34 (Orig. $70)
