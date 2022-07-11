adidas cuts extra 30% off sale items during its Flash Sale: UltraBoost, Superstar, more

Ali Smith -
FashionAdidas
30% off from $6

adidas is having a Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off all sale items with promo code SCOREBIG at checkout. Creator Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. Boost your summer workouts with the men’s NMD_R1 V2 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $84 and originally sold for $120. These shoes are lightweight, cushioned, flexible, and designed for support. Plus, 25% of the components used to make the upper contain a minimum of 50% recycled content. This style also has a rubber outsole that promotes traction and you can choose from three color options as well. With over 600 reviews, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Adidas

About the Author

Ali Smith

Ali Smith is a fashion and lifestyle blogger and an editor at 9to5toys. She has a unique perspective on fashion and is always watching for the newest and freshest trends. Her blog and Instagram is http://alismithstyle.com/. Contact her at ali@9to5mac.com.
Nike Ultimate Sale offers extra 20% off already up to 6...
HP’s Pavilion desktop with i5 and RTX 3060 is per...
Marshall’s metal-grille Stockwell II Portable Spe...
Samsung’s latest 1TB rubberized T7 Shield Portabl...
9to5Toys Daily: July 11, 2022 – M1 iPad Pro $699, Pix...
Wyze Lock adds voice control to any deadbolt with ease ...
COSORI’s smart voice control air fry oven hits ne...
Apple TV 4K with refreshed Siri Remote sees Prime Day d...
Load more...
Show More Comments