adidas cuts extra 30% off sale items during its Flash Sale: UltraBoost, Superstar, more

adidas is having a Flash Sale that’s offering an extra 30% off all sale items with promo code SCOREBIG at checkout. Creator Members (free to sign-up) receive free delivery. Boost your summer workouts with the men’s NMD_R1 V2 Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $84 and originally sold for $120. These shoes are lightweight, cushioned, flexible, and designed for support. Plus, 25% of the components used to make the upper contain a minimum of 50% recycled content. This style also has a rubber outsole that promotes traction and you can choose from three color options as well. With over 600 reviews, they’re rated 4.6/5 stars. Find the rest of our top picks below or you can shop the entire sale here.

