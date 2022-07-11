JBL speakers now start from $30 ahead of Prime Day: Clip 4, Go 3, Flip 5, and more (Up to 40% off)

Alongside the now live Prime Day Echo smart speaker deals, Amazon is also offering a host of notable price drops on the popular JBL Bluetooth speakers from $30. First up, we have the JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker for $49.95 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 38% or $30 off the going rate and matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. JBL is one of the best in the business across various price ranges and today deal is available in several colorways as well. A clip-style top handle is joined by typical Bluetooth audio streaming from all of your smart devices alongside IP67 water and dust protection so it can come along on all of your summer adventures. Head below for more JBL speaker deals ahead of Prime Day 2022.

JBL Bluetooth speaker deals:

If you’re looking to take it up a notch, an ongoing eBay sale is delivering officially refurbished Bose speakers with an additional 20% off already marked down prices. Some of the best prices of the year are now live on a range of the brand’s popular options and everything is organized for you in our previous roundup.

Stay locked to our Prime Day 2022 deal hub for all of the best deals of the massive 48-hour shopping event.

JBL Clip 4 Speaker features:

JBL Pro Sound delivers surprisingly rich audio and punchy bass from Clip 4’s compact size.

JBL Clip 4’s ultra-portable design goes great with the latest styles, and its colorful fabrics and expressive details make it look as great as it sounds.

With the JBL Clip 4’s redesigned carabiner that’s integrated into the speaker itself for extra protection, you can clip it on and go explore the world.

Wirelessly stream music from your phone, tablet, or any other Bluetooth-enabled device.

The JBL Clip 4 is IP67 waterproof and dustproof, so you can bring your speaker anywhere.

