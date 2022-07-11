Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen hits best price of the year for Prime Day at $55, more from $30

Following up the Pixel 6 Prime Day offers that went live this morning, B&H is now discounting some of Google’s Nest smart displays and speakers. Headlining is the latest Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen for $54.99 shipped. Down from $100, this is matching the best price of the year at $45 off while beating our previous mention by $5. Today’s offer is also the lowest price in several months, as well. Entering as the latest addition to Google’s stable of Assistant-enabled devices, the new Nest Hub arrives with a similar fabric-wrapped design to its predecessor centered around a 7-inch display. The addition of Soli Sleep Sensing allows it to monitor wellness overnight, as well. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those who need an even more capable screen-based Assistant setup can also save on the Google Nest Hub Max this Prime Day week. Now sitting at the best price of the year at $169, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings while beating our previous mention by $10 to match the 2022 low.

Google Nest Hub Max delivers the same Assistant features above in a 10-inch form-factor. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review.

Google Nest Hub 2nd Gen: features:

Meet the second-gen Nest Hub from Google, the center of your helpful home. Stay entertained in the kitchen with shows, videos, and music. In the living room, control your compatible lights, TVs, and other smart devices with a tap or your voice. And in the bedroom, Nest Hub can help you wake up easier with a Sunrise Alarm.

