Google Pixel 6/Pro see Prime Day discounts to all-time lows from $499 (Save $100+)

Ahead of Prime Day 2022 tonight, Amazon is now offering the unlocked Google Pixel 6 128GB Smartphone in Stormy Black for $499 shipped. Normally fetching $599, today’s offer delivers a new all-time low at $100 off in new condition while beating our previous mention by $65. This is one of the very first cash discounts via Amazon, and also carries over to the 256GB model at $599, which is also $100 off. Google Pixel 6 arrives as the more entry-level of the company’s two latest handsets and packs the same Google Tensor chip as its flagship counterpart. Everything is centered around a 6.4-inch 90Hz display and backed by 128GB of storage with a dual sensor rear camera array around back completing the handset. Then in our longterm hands-on review, we also walked away impressed with the pro features. Head below for a Pixel 6 Pro Prime Day discount.

Also on sale, Amazon now currently offers the unlocked Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G 128GB Android Smartphone for $699 in multiple colors. Normally fetching $899, this is a new all-time low for an unlocked model and the most enticing cash discount to date at $200 off. This also beats our previous mention by an extra $92, as well.

Pixel 6 Pro lives up to being Google’s latest flagship smartphone with a series of compelling specs that all fit within the redesigned form-factor. Its 6.7-inch AMOLED 120Hz display comes powered by the Google Tensor chipset for the first time and is supplemented by 128GB of onboard storage and 12GB of RAM. Throw in the 50MP triple camera array around back and you’re looking at quite the capable handset. Dive into our hands-on review for extra insight and then head below for more.

On top of all the best app and game deals for your new device, plenty of notable savings are up for grabs elsewhere in our Android guide. These price cuts land ahead of Prime Day 2022, but should be the best discounts of the week.

Google Pixel 6 features:

Pixel 6 is fast, smart, and secure, and adapts to you. The powerful Google Tensor processor is the first processor designed by Google and made for Pixel; it keeps your phone fast, your games rich, and your personal info safe. Pixel’s 50 megapixel rear camera captures 150% more light for photos with richer colors and more detail. Professional tools like Magic Eraser, Motion Mode, and Portrait Mode keep your photos sharp, accurate, and focused.

