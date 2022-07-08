Android app deals of the day: My Child Lebensborn, Abi Robot’s Tale, much more

Friday’s best Android app deals are now up for the taking down below courtesy of Google Play. Our end-of-week software deals are joined by new all-time lows on OnePlus 9/Pro handsets as well as solid price drops on Lenovo gear including its latest Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen tablet and the Duet 5 OLED Chromebook. As for the app discounts, highlights include My Child Lebensborn, INC: The Beginning, Space Grunts, Abi: A Robot’s Tale, Argo’s Choice, and much more. Head below the fold for a complete look at today’s best Android game and app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Alongside an ongoing deal on the OnePlus Nord N200 5G, today’s Android hardware deals are headlined by new all-time lows on OnePlus 9/Pro handsets for today only. We also have solid price drops on Lenovo’s latest Tab M10 Plus 3rd Gen tablet and the brand’s Duet 5 OLED Chromebook 256GB with a detachable keyboard. Just be sure to scope out today’s deep discounts on Bose speakers and headphones as well as everything in our smartphone accessories roundup.

More Android app deals still live:

More on My Child Lebensborn:

You adopt a young Lebensborn child in Norway after WW2, but parenting will be hard as your child grows up in a hostile and hateful environment. See a different side of the war, inspired by the true stories of the Lebensborn children. Discover how hatred of our enemies continues to create victims, even after victory.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!