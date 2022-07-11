Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus 11-inch 128GB Tablet reaches new low price of $210 (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 11-inch 128GB Android Tablet for $209.99 shipped. Normally going for $280, this 25% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $40. This tablet is centered around the 11-inch 2K display with a MediaTek Octa-Core processor behind to drive it. You’ll get the Android 11 experience with up to 15 hours of battery life for your content consumption needs with the kickstand allowing you to use the Tab P11 Plus hands-free. You’ll have access to 128GB of onboard storage, 6GB of RAM, and four Dolby Atmos-enabled speakers. Head below for more.

A good way to use some of your savings here is by picking up the Lenovo Active Pen 2 for $52. While you can draw and take notes by hand, using a pen will be a more enjoyable experience with this option from Lenovo having 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity to mimic a real pen or pencil with the ability to shade. The two side buttons can be configured to open up applications on the tablet for quick access as well. You’ll use a AAA battery to power this pen so you don’t have to worry about constantly recharging like options from other brands.

As Prime Day grows closer and closer, we’re tracking plenty of deals such as these on Samsung Tablet S8/+ and Galaxy Books starting from $300. You’ll also be able to save on Amazon Fire Tablets with huge price drops from $33 and new low prices. After you finish checking out these tablet deals, be sure to stop by our Prime Day hub for your one-stop deal stop.

Lenovo Tab P11 Plus 11-inch 128GB Tablet features:

Experience first-class multimedia and fun with the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus. This Android tablet features a large, 11-inch screen with 2K resolution. You’ll enjoy beautiful video in the IPS LCD touch display and great audio through quad speakers with user-facing stereo tuned by Dolby Atmos®. Inside, you’ll find a powerful octa-core chip, 4GB + 128GB memory. Plus, this slim and lightweight tablet delivers epic battery life in an aluminum-alloy design with a dual-tone finish available in an elegant slate grey color.

