Rare price drops knock up to $50 off Marshall’s retro-style wireless earbuds from $130 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Marshall Mode II True Wireless Headphones for $129.99 shipped. Regularly $180, this is $50 off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon outside of a very brief offer at just over $128 back in January. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and matching the current sale directly from Marshall. As you might know from our hands-on review, this model released back in May of last year with that retro-style Marshall pebbled-vinyl look. The Bluetooth 5.1 streaming capabilities work alongside your smart devices with touch-responsive earbuds for direct control over the transparency mode, EQ settings, and native voice assistant support. The “growling bass, natural-sounding mids, and crisp treble” are complemented by the up to 25 hours of wireless playback time via the included charging case, IPX4 water-resistance, and more. Get a closer look right here and head below for more Marshall earbud deals.

Amazon is also offering the Marshall Motif True Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $179.99 shipped. Regularly $200, this is one of the best prices we have ever tracked on the rarely discounted earbuds and only the second notable discount since they launched late last year on Amazon. This slightly higher-end set delivers active noise cancellation alongside a similar classic design approach and overall battery life, but with a wireless charging case in tow. The IPX5-rated earbuds are also a little bit more resistant to the elements than the featured deal above as well as delivering “intuitive touch-sensitive earbuds for effortlessly controlling your music and calls.” Our hands-on review for this set is right here.

If you prefer to take the Apple route, we are now tracking deep price drops on the latest model AirPods Pro with the refreshed MagSafe charging case. Regularly $249, you can now score a set for $170 shipped via Amazon for a new 2022 low and the best we’ve seen since Black Friday. All of the details you need are right here and be sure to stay locked to our 2022 Prime Day deal hub for all of the best price drops as they roll in over the next 48 hours.

Marshall Mode II True Wireless Headphones features:

SIGNATURE SOUND: Engineered to deliver a thunderous audio experience. While being effortlessly portable in its compact charging case, Mode II also produces phenomenal sound with no wires attached. Custom-tuned dynamic drivers create a rich audio experience with growling bass, natural-sounding mids and crisp treble.

25 HOURS OF WIRELESS PLAYTIME: Delivering 5 hours of wireless playtime on a single charge with a charging case that you can carry in your pocket. On a full battery, your charging case will charge Mode II up to four times, which gives a total of 25 hours of playback on the go.

ERGONOMIC AND DURABLE CONSTRUCTION: Delivers a comfortable, ergonomic all-day listening experience encapsulated in iconic Marshall design. Use one of the four included ear-tip sizes to create a customised and secure fit. The IPX4 water-resistance rating ensures increased durability in the event that your headphones come into contact with moisture.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!