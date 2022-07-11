Optoma’s all-new UHD55 Smart 4K Home Theater Projector sees first discount to $1,499

Adorama is now offering the all-new Optoma UHD55 Smart 4K UHD Home Theater Projector for $1,499 shipped. Normally going for $1,799, this 17% discount is the first we’ve tracked for this new projector making this the new all-time low price. This deal is matched at B&H. Unlike some 4K projectors, this one is true 4K with 8.3 million distinct addressable on-screen pixels with 3600 lumens of light to fight through tougher lighting environments. You’ll have access to HDR10 and HLG support for viewing HDR content with the projector alongside support for Alexa and Assistant integration for smart home controls, plus the ability to playback media files from a USB drive. Gamers will also be able to use this projector with input lag being as low as 4ms when at 1080p240Hz with connectivity including two HDMI 2.0 ports. Check out our launch coverage to learn more about this new projector.

Mounting is one of the most important parts of any home theater setup. Make sure your new projector is set up properly with the VIVO Universal Extending Ceiling Projector Mount for $20. This mount is fully adjustable which will allow it to tilt and swivel by 15 degrees with 360 degrees of rotation being possible. There is even a telescoping height adjustment system that will distance the projector between 15 and 23 inches from the ceiling. Installation is easy with the quick-release hooks that “attach and detach by tightening and loosening mounting bolts.” The maximum weight supported with this mount is 30 pounds with the sturdy steel construction with cable management routing to keep a clean look.

After checking out this deal on the Optoma UHD55 projector, you can stop by our Prime Day 2022 guide to check out the latest deals we’ve rounded up for you. Right now you can pick up the latest Apple TV 4K 32GB with Siri Remote for $120, a new all-time low price that saves you $59. This Apple TV comes with the redesigned Siri Remote with support for playback of 4K HDR video.

Optoma UHD55 Smart 4K UHD Home Theater Projector features:

The UHD55’s color wheel produces brilliant, cinematic color ideal for home entertainment – thanks to Optoma’s 20-year history of craftsmanship in color technology and color calibration. Enjoy vibrant color with 97% DCI-P3 in 3 color mode options – HDR, SDR & HLG.

Compatibility with the HDR10 and HLG content ensures the Optoma UHD55 renders vivid 4K UHD content. Optoma HDR tone mapping combined with Dynamic Black technology presents an optimized image with brighter whites, deeper black levels and realistic colors that jump off the screen for an immersive visual experience.

Experience smarter home entertainment with Optoma’s built-in media player and watch movies directly from your projector without the need of a laptop or PC. Simply use the Cloud-connected File Manager or copy your files to a USB multi-media stick and watch on the big screen. The UHD55 displays true 3D content from almost any source.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!