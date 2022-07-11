Apple TV 4K with refreshed Siri Remote sees Prime Day discounts from $120 (Save $59)

Save $59 From $120

Amazon currently offers the latest Apple TV 4K 32GB with Siri Remote for $119.99 shipped. Normally fetching $179, you’re looking at a new all-time low of $59 off while beating our previous mention by $10. Those who want to step up the elevated 64GB model can also drop the price by $59, which arrives at the all-time low of $139.99. The latest Apple TV 4K arrives with a redesigned Siri Remote as one of the main selling points, but there are plenty of other enhancements in store, too. 

Powered by the A12 Bionic chip, you’ll be able to enjoy 4K HDR playback with Dolby Vision over the HDMI 2.1 port with Wi-Fi 6 pairing with Ethernet connectivity. There’s of course all of the usual access to all of the popular streaming services, as well as Apple Arcade and Thread smart home support. Not to mention, the new display calibration feature that ensures content looks its best. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage. Head below for more.

Though one of the more notable aspects of the latest Apple TV 4K has to be the aforementioned Siri Remote. Those who are currently rocking the previous-generation Apple streamer and find that the new controller is what’s enticing you to upgrade in the first place can just go score it by itself. The recently-refreshed Apple TV Siri Remote is $55 at Amazon, delivering all of the perks you can read about right here for less.

While there are plenty of other pre-Prime Day Apple discounts available right here, you don’t have to pay Cupertino prices for a streaming media player upgrade. Both Amazon and Roku’s latest lineups are currently on sale and delivering some of the best prices to date in the process. On the Amazon front, you’ll find pricing from $12. Then for Roku and its AirPlay 2-enabled models, there are offerings as low as $18.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

