Amazon Prime Day brings new lows on gaming monitors in all sizes starting from $130

As we approach the beginning of Prime Day, Amazon is offering deals on a wide selection of gaming monitors in a variety of sizes, resolutions, and refresh rates starting from $130. Leading these deals is the LG Ultragear 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor going for $249.99 shipped. Normally going for $380, this 34% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. Alongside the 4K Nano IPS panel, you’ll have access to NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium support for a fluid gameplay experience with no screen tearing with HDR10 bringing rich colors and deep contrast for even more immersion. In terms of connectivity, you’re looking at a single DisplayPort and two HDMI inputs with an integrated USB hub for connecting peripherals. Head below to check out the other gaming monitor deals we’re tracking.

More gaming monitor deals:

After checking out these deals on gaming monitors be sure to swing by our Prime Day 2022 guide to check out all the deals we’re rounding up for you this week. Prime Day is also seeing deals on graphics cards like the MSI RTX 3090 Ti SUPRIM X for $1,800, a new all-time low price. You can also check out our PC gaming guide for other deals on hardware and peripherals.

LG Ultragear 27-inch 1440p 144Hz Gaming Monitor features:

See your way to victory with the innovative 27GL850 UltraGear gaming monitor, providing the crispest visuals and the sharpest clarity. You can experience breath-taking immersion on a Nano IPS display with a 1ms response time.

27GL850 supports HDR10, enabling realistic visual immersion with rich colors and contrast. Regardless of the battlefield, gamers experience the sensation of being in the center of it. See all the dramatic colors the game developers intended.

Get the closest thing to real-time gaming. Dynamic Action Sync elevates your gameplay for a pro-level experience. Respond to action, opponents and every moment with minimized input lag and unbelievable performance.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!