Save $90 on Mobvoi’s TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Smartwatch at its new low of $210, more

MobvoiUS (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is now offering the TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Smartwatch for $209.99 shipped after clipping the on-page coupon. Normally going for $300, this 30% discount marks a new all-time low price, beats our previous mention by $45, and is one of the first discounts. Coming equipped with Wear OS 3 support, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 processor will also track your heart rate, blood oxygen, sleeping patterns, and stress. The 1.4-inch AMOLED display with auto-adjustable brightness and Corning Gorilla anti-fingerprint glass cover is the centerpiece of this setup. Be sure to check out our launch coverage and head below for additional TicWatch deals.

The TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS equips you for your exciting new challenges, helping you find wherever you are in the world with support for five GNSS location services and barometer. The dual display with colorful backlight get you moving even at night. Up to 45 days of battery life make sure you can make it out of the thickness of wilderness. Track your vitals with real-time 24-hour heart rhythm, and on-demand fatigue and energy levels so you can train smart.

