Amazon’s Prime Day dropping prices on JBL In-Ear and Over-Ear headphones starting at $30

Amazon is now offering the JBL Tune 130NC and 230NC TWS True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds in all colorways for $59.95 shipped. Normally going for $100, this 40% discount marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked for these earbuds. There are not many differences between these two wireless earbud options with active noise cancellation and microphones for taking calls or talking with a voice assistant. The IPX4 rating also means you can safely wear these earbuds outside in the elements while exercising with 40 hours of total battery life with the charging case and with noise cancellation disabled. You’ll even get 2 additional hours of playtime with a 10-minute charge-up. Head below for additional JBL deals.

More JBL headphone deals:

After you finish checking out these JBL deals, be sure to stop by our Prime Day hub for all the deals we’re rounding up this week. We’re already seeing plenty of offers from many brands popping up ahead of tomorrow’s festivities. Right now you can also save on the Google Pixel Buds A-Series True Wireless Earbuds for $79, a new 2022 low price and only the second drop of the year. Some notable features are Hey Google support, real-time in-ear translations, and Adaptive Sound. You can learn more with our hands-on review.

JBL Tune 23- TWS True Wireless In-Ear Earbuds features:

Tackle your day one song at a time with the JBL Tune 230NC TWS. True wireless earbuds give you 40 hours of exceptional JBL Pure Bass Sound, while the ergonomic and water-resistant design gives you all-day comfort in any weather. Connect calls simply and seamlessly with 4 mics that cancel out ambient noises offering perfect calls anywhere. And with Active Noise Cancelling and Smart Ambient technology, you choose whether you want to tune out the world or engage with your surroundings. The light stick-closed design ensures comfort all-day long. Best of all, the JBL Headphones App lets you personalize your entire listening experience. Stay connected to your world, your way.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!