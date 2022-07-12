Annual Anker Prime Day sale starts at $11: MagSafe gear, USB-C chargers, much more

Anker is now rolling out its annual Prime Day sale across a wide selection of its popular smartphone accessories and more. With pages of discounts, shipping is free across the board for the Prime-exclusive offers. While it’s hard to pick a favorite with new all-time lows across nearly everything, the all-new MagGo 10,000mAh MagSafe Battery Pack at $63.99 is one highlight. Down from $80 in three colors, this is one of the very first price cuts and the best price yet at 20% off. Having launched earlier this spring, the newest Anker MagGo power bank provides a whopping 10,000mAh of portable juice to your iPhone 12 or 13 series handset. It sports a MagSafe-compatible design that’ll dish out 7.5W charging speeds, as well as an integrated kickstand.

Spread across pages and pages of discounts, we’ve rounded up a few of our top picks from the Anker Prime Day sale. It’s worth diving into everything right here, though if you just want to skip looking yourself our favorite price cuts are detailed below. Everything is down to new 2022 lows at least, if not the best prices to date overall.

MagGo 10,000mAh MagSafe Battery Pack features:

The charger wirelessly charges your phone while the practical foldable stand props up your phone for easy viewing. The 10,000mAh small-sized battery contains enough power to charge an iPhone 13 Pro 1.8 times. Get a safe and secure wireless charge with the perfectly aligned strong magnets that snap onto your phone for a constant charge. Use the 20W USB-C Power Delivery port and a USB-C charging cable to charge your iPhone 3x faster.

