August’s popular HomeKit smart lock drops to new all-time low at $150 (Save $80)

As part of its Prime Day deals, Amazon now offers the August 4th-Generation Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $149.99 shipped in both Silver and Matte Black styles. Stacking up to a new all-time low, you’re looking at $80 in savings from the usual $230 going rate, with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $50. August’s latest smart lock makes for a notable upgrade to the front door for finally getting your HomeKit, Alexa, or Assistant setup in on some added security. It’ll pair over Wi-Fi right to your router so there’s no need to worry about an additional hub, and brings notable features like auto unlock, the ability to share virtual keys, and your typical voice control from a preferred assistant. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review, but then be sure to head below for more.

A notable add-on to the lead deal, the August Smart Keypad currently sells for $60 and makes the most of your savings. It’ll supplement all of the smart connectivity noted above with the ability to type in pin codes on the physical keypad for yet another way to unlock the front door.

If you’ll only be pairing your smart lock with Siri, going with the more affordable Level Bolt is a great way to save some cash. Also on sale for Prime Day, this one is now down to the second-best price yet at $139 from its usual $200 price tag with a unique invisible design in tow.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock features:

Secure your home with this silver August Wi-Fi Smart Lock. Compatibility with popular virtual assistants lets you lock and unlock your door using voice commands, and the supported iOS and Android app offers easy remote operation. This August Wi-Fi Smart Lock has an auto-unlock function that automatically undoes the deadbolt when you come home.

